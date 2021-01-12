Planet and wi-Q launch a mobile ordering payment service to improve the hotel guest experience

Payments company Planet has announced its latest integration and partnership with wi-Q, the cloud-based mobile ordering company.

LONDON, UK, January 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Partnership delivers a safe and fast digital order and payment experience for domestic and international hotel guests• With no need to download a separate smartphone application, guests can order and pay for goods and services through a hotel-branded web page• A touchless user experience helps maintain social distancing and gives guests the confidence to spend freely from the comfort of their hotel roomPayments company Planet has announced its latest integration and partnership with wi-Q, the award-winning cloud-based mobile ordering company, to further support the evolving needs of the Global Hospitality industry. With more than 30 years’ experience in supplying services to the Hospitality and Food & Beverage sectors, Planet delivers all required payment services including acquiring and processing via one provider and is fully integrated to wi-Q’s mobile ordering platform.wi-Q’s fully scalable mobile ordering technology takes advantage of Planet with 3C integration services to deliver a fast and convenient integration to Merchant enterprise systems across the Globe. Hotel guests can easily access the service via a hotel’s Wi-Fi, URL or by scanning a QR code. This allows them to instantly browse menus, and order and pay through a brand-customisable interface. As wi-Q’s platform is built and hosted in the cloud, there is no application for hoteliers to develop and maintain, ensuring quick implementation and cost-efficiency savings.Graham Cornhill, founder of wi-Q, explained what the partnership with Planet means for their customers: “It has always been important for us to integrate with our clients’ existing technology, whether it’s their ePOS system or payment provider. It means we can be responsive to their needs, rapidly deploying wi-Q with minimal disruption. Planet services with 3C integration are widely used in hotels and restaurants around the world and we are delighted that our clients can now benefit from yet another channel of its payment solutions through our contactless digital ordering and guest engagement platform.”The new mobile payment ordering service enables a ‘touchless’ experience, reducing contact between staff and customers. wi-Q has reported a significant increase in demand post-lockdown as hospitality venues turn to mobile ordering to help minimise the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The solution is currently implemented across global multinational restaurant and hotel chains.“Our Hospitality payment service allows hoteliers and restaurants to improve the guest experience and optimise revenue,” added Steve O’Donovan, Chief Payments Officer at Planet. “We are excited to be partnering with wi-Q at this time to further expand our range of digital payment solutions and support hospitality venues in their reopening. With a high demand now for innovative, no-touch solutions that help drive revenue, this new partnership with wi-Q will help hotels provide a digital and convenient experience for their guests. And it is another example of Planet’s strategy to digitise and simplify complex payments for our merchant partners.”Planet’s integrated digital hospitality service offers a single entry point to safer contactless payments methods, giving guests the confidence to spend freely. PCI Point-to-Point-Encryption (P2PE) terminal devices support digital wallets such as Alipay and WeChat Pay offering a better payments experience for international guests. The solution enables split bill capability so Hotel guests can share the cost of their meal, and tokenised transaction flows provide secure handling of pre-authorisations during a guests' stay. Currency conversion allows guests to pay in the currency of their choice, and helps merchants grow revenue from payment services.With a new innovative digital solution to improve omni-channel processing and support Hospitality merchants in a post lockdown world, the partnership between wi-Q and Planet promises to enhance guest experience whilst continually optimising operational efficiency for their mutual clients.~ENDS~About PlanetPlanet is a revenue generating payments service and technology provider. Planet helps businesses meet the needs of their customers by simplifying complex payments, helping people spend freely. Planet serves 600,000 Merchants and 100 partner banks across more than 70 markets on five continents, Planet provides a single payments platform that offers acquiring, VAT Refund and Currency Conversion services. Planet is part of the Eurazeo portfolio of growth companies. Planet acquired 3C Payment in August 2020.Find out more here: www.PlanetPayment.com ContactDan Purvis, Head of Marketing Communications, Planetdan.purvis@planetpayment.com+44 (0)7823 555921About Wi-QFounded by a UK-based team in 2014, wi-Q is a multi-award-winning pioneer of cloud-based mobile ordering for the hospitality sector, priming its position today as the world’s most capable mobile ordering platform on the market, and the digital guest engagement solution of choice for leading hospitality brands.With no app to download, wi-Q instantly places the ordering capability into the customers’ hands, enabling them to browse a menu, order and pay from the convenience of their own mobile device.Uniquely partnered with leading EPoS and payment providers, wi-Q seamlessly integrates with restaurants, hotels and hospitality venues worldwide.Find out more here: www.wi-Q.com ContactNikki Logan, Marketing Account Manager, wi-Q.nikki@twi.agency+44 (0) 1473 326907

