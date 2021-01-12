Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (11 January 2021)

63 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 2,134 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 98,334 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. 93% of the new confirmed cases are asymptomatic. The cumulative tests are now 1,094,278.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 43, Kakamega 3, Makueni 3, Kilifi 3, Busia 2, Kiambu 2, Murang’a 2, Laikipia 2, Nyeri 1, Nakuru 1 and Machakos 1.

226 patients have recovered from the disease, 221 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 5 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 81,101.

3 patients have lost their lives to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,713.

There are 687 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,190 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 31 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is on observation.

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.