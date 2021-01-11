DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published January 11, 2021)

Learn how to ice fish with angler Mandy Uhrich

The Becoming an Outdoors Woman program of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is presenting an ice fishing webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. During the webinar, pro angler Mandy Uhrich will teach the basics of ice fishing and demonstrate the equipment and techniques used for this winter tradition. The webinar is free, open to the public and registration is required.

Provide input on 2020 deer populations and observations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on 2020 deer populations and observations using an online survey. The survey includes questions about experiences hunters had during the deer hunting season, issues related to damage deer might do to crops, landscaping or gardens and other deer-related issues. This year the DNR will also ask for input on several proposed deer permit area boundary changes and will use the feedback to shape regulations for the 2021 hunting season. The survey is open through Friday, Jan. 29, and further details are on the DNR website.

Reminder: Deer feeding ban in effect

Deer feeding and attractant restrictions remain in place in Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Rice, Scott and Washington counties. These counties were added on July 1, 2020, to the bans already were in place in the following counties affected by chronic wasting disease: Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Hubbard, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, Todd, Wabasha, Wadena and Winona. Keeping food and attractants away from deer helps limit interaction and close contact among deer that can spread chronic wasting disease, especially this time of year when artificial sources of food may draw deer.