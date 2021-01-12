/EIN News/ -- Moody’s raises its ratings on FCA N.V.
Moody’s Investors Service communicated yesterday that it has upgraded from “Ba1” to “Baa3” the Issuer Rating of FCA N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA), and from “Ba2” to “Baa3” the rating on the bonds issued or guaranteed by FCA N.V..
The short-term rating is upgraded from “(P) NP” to “(P) P-3”.
