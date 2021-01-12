Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR seeks input on potential waterfowl hunting changes

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input as it updates the state’s waterfowl hunting regulations. As a first step, the DNR is asking people to comment on potential changes that could alter seasons and create additional opportunities to hunt waterfowl.

A summary of these potential changes and a questionnaire that seeks input is available on the DNR’s website through Monday, Jan. 31. The DNR will consider this initial public input in developing its proposed changes to the waterfowl regulations. These proposed regulations will then be presented for public comment in March.

“We’re asking people to engage with us early so we can use their input to help us narrow the list of potential changes,” said Steve Cordts, DNR waterfowl specialist. “Getting some feedback up front allows us to be responsive and fully consider the preferences expressed.”

Among the potential changes on which the DNR is currently seeking input are an early teal season, allowing motorized decoys, eliminating the 4 p.m. early season closure, expanding trolling motor use, and increasing the Canada goose bag limit.

The second step in the process will come in March, when the DNR releases its proposed regulation changes. As part of this phase, the DNR will hold a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the proposed regulations and will take additional public comment.  

Final regulation changes will factor in those public comments and could become effective as early as this fall’s waterfowl season.

For more information about this engagement effort and waterfowl management in Minnesota, visit mndnr.gov/waterfowl.

