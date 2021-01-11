Minor Injured in UTV Rollover

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton 603-352-9669 January 11, 2021

New Ipswich, NH – On January 10, 20201, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover in the Town of New Ipswich. Upon notification of the incident, members of the New Ipswich Fire Department, law enforcement personnel from the New Ipswich Police Department, as well as EMS personnel from Souhegan Valley Ambulance Service (SVAS) and the Peterborough Fire and Rescue Department all responded.

Once on scene, law enforcement personnel were able to determine that the UTV had rolled over and a 16-year-old female passenger had sustained a leg injury. Another 14-year-old female, who was the operator of the UTV at the time of the incident, was uninjured. The incident occurred at a private residence on Appleton Road. The UTV rolled on its side while the operator was doing several “donuts” in the snow-covered front yard of the residence. The two minors were not wearing helmets or eye protection at the time of the incident, nor were they wearing the seatbelts that were installed in the UTV. The injured minor was treated by EMS personnel at the scene, and she was ultimately transported by SVAS to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for further evaluation and treatment. Operator inexperience and excessive speed are believed to be the primary contributing factors.

No Further information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation by NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

Conservation Officers would like to remind parents/guardians that minors under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a helmet and eye protection at all times while operating an OHRV or snowmobile. For more information about safe riding please visit www.ride.nh.gov.