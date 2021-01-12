Schedule of Delayed Openings and Closures for Monday, January 11

MSDH Office Openings

Central office: The MSDH central office in Jackson will delay opening until 10 a.m.

County health departments: All county health departments will open at 10:00 a.m. today except for the following in southern Mississippi.

County health departments below will open at 8:00 a.m.

Amite

Covington

Forrest

George

Greene

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lamar

Lawrence

Lincoln

Pearl River

Perry

Pike

Stone

Walthall

Wayne

Wilkinson

Closed: Health departments in Claiborne and Humphreys counties will be closed today.

Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Canceled: The drive-through vaccination site in Leflore County is canceled. Appointments for this location will be rescheduled.

Delayed opening: Drive through vaccine sites in the following counties will open to the public at 11:00 a.m.:

De Soto

Lafayette

Lauderdale

Lee

Neshoba

Rankin

Appointments that are affectd will be rescheduled for Saturday.

Note: MSDH staff will arrive at 10:00 a.m. in the locations above for site setup.