Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,152 in the last 365 days.

Schedule of Delayed Openings and Closures for Monday, January 11

This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.

MSDH Office Openings

Central office: The MSDH central office in Jackson will delay opening until 10 a.m.

County health departments: All county health departments will open at 10:00 a.m. today except for the following in southern Mississippi.

County health departments below will open at 8:00 a.m.

  • Amite
  • Covington
  • Forrest
  • George
  • Greene
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Jones
  • Lamar
  • Lawrence
  • Lincoln
  • Pearl River
  • Perry
  • Pike
  • Stone
  • Walthall
  • Wayne
  • Wilkinson

Closed: Health departments in Claiborne and Humphreys counties will be closed today.

Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Canceled: The drive-through vaccination site in Leflore County is canceled. Appointments for this location will be rescheduled.

Delayed opening: Drive through vaccine sites in the following counties will open to the public at 11:00 a.m.:

  • De Soto
  • Lafayette
  • Lauderdale
  • Lee
  • Neshoba
  • Rankin

    • Appointments that are affectd will be rescheduled for Saturday.

    Note: MSDH staff will arrive at 10:00 a.m. in the locations above for site setup.

    You just read:

    Schedule of Delayed Openings and Closures for Monday, January 11

    Distribution channels:


    EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

    MEET OUR APP
    FOR iOS + ANDROID

    Don’t miss any breaking news!

    Get the EIN Presswire App

    Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.