Schedule of Delayed Openings and Closures for Monday, January 11
This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.
MSDH Office Openings
Central office: The MSDH central office in Jackson will delay opening until 10 a.m.
County health departments: All county health departments will open at 10:00 a.m. today except for the following in southern Mississippi.
County health departments below will open at 8:00 a.m.
- Amite
- Covington
- Forrest
- George
- Greene
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Jefferson Davis
- Jones
- Lamar
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Pearl River
- Perry
- Pike
- Stone
- Walthall
- Wayne
- Wilkinson
Closed: Health departments in Claiborne and Humphreys counties will be closed today.
Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Sites
Canceled: The drive-through vaccination site in Leflore County is canceled. Appointments for this location will be rescheduled.
Delayed opening: Drive through vaccine sites in the following counties will open to the public at 11:00 a.m.:
Appointments that are affectd will be rescheduled for Saturday.
Note: MSDH staff will arrive at 10:00 a.m. in the locations above for site setup.