Virtual Plans Display for the Route 655 Pipe Culvert Replacement Project in Fulton County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed Route 655 Pipe Culvert Replacement Project in Taylor Township, Fulton County, in which five pipe culverts will be replaced.

The virtual display website will be available to view and to leave comments from Monday, January 18, 2021 - Monday, February 1, 2021. Its purpose is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Fulton County and the Route 655 Pipe Culvert Replacement Project page.

Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the project manager listed below. Additionally, anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the project manager.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Joshua D. Schaffer, PennDOT Project Manager, by phone (814) 696-7282 or email joschaffer@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101