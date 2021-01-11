Mayor Bowser Announces that Beginning Monday, January 11, DC Residents Aged 65 and Older Can Schedule COVID-19 Vaccinations

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that beginning today, Monday, January 11, DC residents aged 65 and older are able to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the vaccinate.dc.gov portal or by calling the District’s coronavirus call center (1-855-363-0333). Residents will be able to schedule a vaccination through the call center Monday through Friday from 8 am until 7 pm and on Saturdays from 8 am until 4 pm. Additionally, residents can get connected to the call center by dialing 311.

“I know many of our seniors are eager to get this vaccine. It has been a long ten months – for many seniors it has been very isolating and frightening, and people want to work together to get our community past this,” said Mayor Bowser. “On Monday, I encourage DC seniors to book their appointments. If you are the caregiver for or have a family member or neighbor who is 65 or older, reach out to them and let them know a safe and effective vaccine is available and make sure they know how to get an appointment.”

Seniors who schedule an appointment through the portal or hotline will receive a confirmation code that should be brought to their appointment along with verification of eligibility (e.g. a photo ID). The call center will have translation services available for residents who do not speak English.

When going to get the vaccine, it is recommended that individuals wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows medical staff to get to their upper arm. At the first appointment, individuals will receive a vaccination card or printout that says which COVID-19 vaccine they received, the date they received it, where they received it, and when they should return for their second shot. After receiving the vaccine, individuals should be prepared to stay for 15 to 30 minutes after for observation.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free. When receiving the vaccine, residents will be asked to provide their health insurance information, but no one will be charged a co-pay. Those who do not have health insurance will still receive the vaccine at no cost.

Any individual who already used vaccinate.dc.gov to register for a vaccination appointment but does not work in a health care setting will need to re-register once the vaccine becomes available to them. Those who submit their email address or mobile phone number through vaccinate.dc.gov will receive an email or text message when the registry opens to additional populations.