Attorney General Moody and Bipartisan Coalition Push FDA to Examine Progress in Opioid Fight
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today joined a broad coalition of 48 attorneys general in pushing federal regulators to examine recent progress in their fight to end the opioid crisis harming Florida families.The bipartisan coalition of attorneys general is specifically seeking a progress report regarding recent steps taken by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to combat the opioid crisis, given the new authorities Congress granted the agency in 2018.In a letter sent to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, the attorneys general contend the requested information will help reduce prescription opioid abuse and accidental deaths.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Sadly, we are acutely familiar with the death and destruction brought on by the national opioid crisis, taking lives in Florida and straining public resources. As Florida’s Attorney General, I am committed to ending this health crisis in Florida and we must use all tools at our disposal to combat this deadly epidemic and save lives.”The coalition’s letter seeks clarification about how the FDA has used, and plans to use, powers granted under the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities Act. Those provisions address safer opioid packaging and disposal practices, research and issuance of new FDA guidance on non-addictive alternatives to opioids and new evidence-based opioid prescribing guidelines.The attorneys general believe the FDA plays a critical role in ensuring both the safety and efficacy of opioids and encouraging non-addictive, non-opioid alternatives for treating pain. Attorney General Moody signed the coalition’s letter with attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.Read a copy of the coalition’s letter here.
