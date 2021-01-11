CareFirst Associates stand together with and for our democracy

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Democracy will persevere, but only through shared responsibility and necessary action. As a result of the recent assault on the U.S. Capitol and our nation’s democratic ideals, like the BlueCross and BlueShield Association, the CareFirst Associates' PAC Board has voted to suspend contributions to Members of Congress who voted against certification of the Electoral College results. The CareFirst Associates’ PAC will continue to support candidates across political parties who will work to foster, not tear down, the democratic process. Together, with the principles of democracy as our north star, we are a stronger, healthier nation.

Below is a communication shared with associates and contractors addressing the violence at the U.S. Capitol from Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

Folks,

I hope this note finds you and your families safe at home. As we close a dark and disturbing day in our country’s history, it didn’t feel appropriate to allow it to pass without reflecting on the stunning violence that overtook Capitol Hill earlier this afternoon. First and foremost, we were fortunate that with our remote work protocols in place there were very few CareFirst associates in our DC offices today. In coordination with our security, facilities, and HR teams we were able to take appropriate steps to ensure that everyone left those offices safely. I am incredibly thankful for that and hope that the many CareFirst associates who call DC home remain safe tonight.

Personally, I am appalled and deeply saddened by what we witnessed today. Make no mistake, this was an assault on our democracy and an affront to principles we hold dear as a nation. My great hope is that reason, civility, and safety can be restored in our nation’s capital, that our democracy can be protected, and that our nation can find it within itself to heal our deep divides.

Democracy can and will persevere, but only if we stand for what is right. Let us stand together.

Best,

Brian

