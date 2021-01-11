FWC issues executive order temporarily prohibiting the possession and take of largemouth bass on certain fish management areas

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued a temporary executive order on Jan. 11 that states the take or possession of largemouth bass from the following waterbodies is currently prohibited and is catch-and-release-only until Feb. 5.

The FWC stocks urban ponds at partner sites around Florida with largemouth bass as part of a community-based fishing program. The initiative provides greater fishing access to Florida’s world class bass fishery. The stocking program is a conservation initiative that creates and helps sustain quality fishing opportunities.

In order to comply with an FDA 21-day post stocking consumption prohibition on these hatchery reared, recently stocked largemouth bass, the FWC issued a temporary executive order effective Jan. 11, prohibiting the possession and take of largemouth bass on these recently stocked fish management areas. The prohibition against take and possession allows for catch-and-release-only fishing and incorporates those 21 days.

Those waterbodies are:

Crystal Springs Park – Duval County

Ronnie Van Zant Memorial Park – Clay County

Huguenot Memorial Park – Duval County

Bethesda Pond – Duval County

If you have questions about the executive order, contact Ryan Hamm at Ryan.Hamm@MyFWC.com or 904-424-4838.