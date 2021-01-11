Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,081 in the last 365 days.

FWC issues executive order temporarily prohibiting the possession and take of largemouth bass on certain fish management areas

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued a temporary executive order on Jan. 11 that states the take or possession of largemouth bass from the following waterbodies is currently prohibited and is catch-and-release-only until Feb. 5.

The FWC stocks urban ponds at partner sites around Florida with largemouth bass as part of a community-based fishing program. The initiative provides greater fishing access to Florida’s world class bass fishery. The stocking program is a conservation initiative that creates and helps sustain quality fishing opportunities. 

In order to comply with an FDA 21-day post stocking consumption prohibition on these hatchery reared, recently stocked largemouth bass, the FWC issued a temporary executive order effective Jan. 11, prohibiting the possession and take of largemouth bass on these recently stocked fish management areas. The prohibition against take and possession allows for catch-and-release-only fishing and incorporates those 21 days.

Those waterbodies are:

  • Crystal Springs Park – Duval County
  • Ronnie Van Zant Memorial Park – Clay County
  • Huguenot Memorial Park – Duval County
  • Bethesda Pond – Duval County

If you have questions about the executive order, contact Ryan Hamm at Ryan.Hamm@MyFWC.com or 904-424-4838.

You just read:

FWC issues executive order temporarily prohibiting the possession and take of largemouth bass on certain fish management areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.