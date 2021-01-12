RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CITY NATIONAL BANK JOINS NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL AS CORPORATE MEMBERS
NVBDC welcomes RBC Wealth Management and City National Bank as newest Corporate Member
We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. .We welcome RBC and City National Bank's participation and look forward to the partnership.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) announces that RBC Wealth Management and City National Bank have joined the council as Corporate Members. RBC Wealth Management and City National Bank are committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Diversity and inclusion are core values at both RBC Wealth Management and City National Bank, and their commitment extends to the supplier community. As major purchasers of goods and services, RBC Wealth Management and City National Bank recognize the tremendous impact they have on the supplier community where they operate as well as the supplier community's impact on the products and services that they deliver.
RBC Wealth Management and City National Bank also participate in supplier diversity events and conferences that include speaking engagements, panel discussions, webinars, match-maker sessions and workshops. They lead various mentorship activities, which includes the formal mentoring of certified suppliers and an annual workshop. Additionally, RBC Wealth Management and City National Bank supplier diversity processes are embedded into day-to-day procurement activities and continue to incorporate supplier diversity goals into annual performance objectives.
"We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified." Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC. “We welcome RBC and City National Bank's participation and look forward to the partnership.”
About RBC Wealth Management
In the United States, RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Founded in 1909, RBC Capital Markets, LLC. is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges. RBC Wealth Management has $389 billion in total client assets with more than 2,000 financial advisors operating in 170 locations in 42 states.
About City National Bank
Los Angeles-based City National Bank offers a full complement of banking, trust and investment services through 72 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. Its 5,200 colleagues deliver highly personal service and complete financial solutions to entrepreneurs, professionals, their businesses and their families.
Through its subsidiaries, including City National Rochdale, LLC; City National Securities, Inc.; First American Equipment Finance, and other affiliated companies, City National also makes available wealth management, brokerage and leasing services among others.
On November 2, 2015, City National merged with Royal Bank of Canada.
For more information about NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is always available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
