Caldwell Securities Ltd. Is Celebrating 40 Years – Est. 1981

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Securities Ltd. (“CSL”) is turning 40 years old tomorrow! – January 12th, 2021.



As with most entrepreneurial organizations, CSL started with a vision. Our Founder and Chairman, Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M., worked in the 1960’s and early 1970’s in trading and institutional sales with the world’s largest investment firm.

His vision was to create a firm where people could discuss not only their securities, but also their aspirations and concerns with an Advisor who genuinely cared and understood their needs.

We will be celebrating this milestone with a virtual cooking event featuring our Chairman and Chef Kyle McClure from Vantage Venues on Tuesday, January 12 at 6pm (EST). We hope you can join us.

To register for our virtual cooking event, go to www.caldwellsecurities.com

For more information, or to speak with Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M., contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski

Vice President, Marketing

enaumovski@caldwellsecurities.com