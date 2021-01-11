La-Z-Boy Appoints Robert Sundy as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MONROE, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced the appointment of Robert Sundy as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 27, 2021. In this capacity, he will report to Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, and will have responsibility for all facets of sales, merchandising and marketing for the La-Z-Boy branded business in North America.



Darrow said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the La-Z-Boy Leadership Team. He brings to the company more than 20 years of marketing and general management expertise with a proven track record of developing innovative strategies to build and strengthen brands. Rob will play a pivotal role in further refining the company’s consumer focus and omni-channel strategy, leading strategic initiatives to drive the commercial success of the organization for the long term. He is a high-caliber individual who will contribute greatly to our company.”

Sundy commented, “I am excited to join La-Z-Boy at this juncture in the company’s history and look forward to building on the equity of this loved and trusted brand. As the home furnishings landscape continues to evolve, there is great opportunity to further capitalize on the company’s success and develop a commercial strategy to set La-Z-Boy on a course for continued growth and market share gains.”

Sundy joins La-Z-Boy from Whirlpool Corporation, where he was Head of Brand Marketing, Licensing and Creative Studios for the North American Region. Prior to Whirlpool, he spent nine years at General Mills in positions of increasing responsibility before becoming the Regional Marketing Manager, Latin American & Caribbean, Kids Cereal.

Sundy earned his MBA from the Harvard Business School and his Bachelor of Science in American Politics, with a minor in System Engineering, from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served as an officer in the United States Army for five years after graduation. Sundy is involved in numerous organizations, currently serving as a Board Member for the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor, and recently served as an Advisory Council Member of the Association of Graduates for West Point.

