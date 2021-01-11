OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – FLAG ORDER – Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Capitol police officers

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States of America, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, until sunset on Jan. 13, 2021. Flags will fly at half-staff as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood and all Capitol police officers and law enforcement across the U.S.

“These U.S. Capitol police officers made the ultimate sacrifice so the certification of the free and fair election could proceed as the United States Constitution requires. I express my deepest condolences to the families of these officers,” said Gov. Ige.

Link to the president’s proclamation here.

