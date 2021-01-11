January 2021 Monthly Bulletin

“Californians struggling with the economic fallout associated with the COVID-19 pandemic face increased financial pressures and are more likely to be victims of financial scams and fraud,” said DFPI Commissioner Manuel P. Alvarez. “The new law could not have come at a better time.”

This spring, the DFPI will launch a statewide campaign to educate California consumers on how the department can support and protect consumers. Offering translation services in dozens of languages, the DFPI hotline will help all Californians. DFPI representatives never ask questions about a callers’ immigration status.

The Department is also preparing to open a new Office of Financial Technology Innovation that will engage with new industries and consumer advocates to encourage consumer friendly innovation and job creation in California. This expansion will allow department representatives to work proactively with entrepreneurs and create a regulatory framework for responsible, emerging financial products.

The DFPI is also in the process of standing up a new Division of Consumer Financial Protection that will feature a market monitoring and research arm to keep up with emerging financial products. Consumer outreach to target vulnerable populations, such as students, new Californians, military servicemembers and senior citizens will be expanded. An ombudsman will help independently investigate complaints against the Department and work to resolve process issues.

The new law expands DFPI’s reach, adding various types of financial products and services to DFPI’s existing territory, which includes state-chartered banks and credit unions, student loan servicers, commodities and investment advisers, money transmitters, securities issuers and broker-dealers, non-bank installment lenders, payday lenders, mortgage lenders and servicers, escrow companies, PACE administrators, and franchisors.

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has relocated our San Diego offices to a new, single location. Please save the following address:

Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (Formerly “Department of Business Oversight”) 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 315 San Diego, CA 92108 (619) 610-2093