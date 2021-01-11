Adaptive Computing Announces the GA Release of NODUS Cloud OS 5.2, Powering the On-Demand Data Center™
NODUS Cloud OS intelligent cloud systems management technology powers Adaptive Computing’s On-Demand Data Center.NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computing, a trusted leader in High-Performance Computing and Enterprise Software, announced today the latest version release of NODUS Cloud OS 5.2, their intelligent cloud systems management solution. The NODUS Cloud OS technology is used to power Adaptive Computing’s On-Demand Data Center platform. The On-Demand Data Center gives companies the ability to spin up temporary or persistent data center infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on-demand.
Using the On-Demand Data Center, teams can automatically deploy and build clusters in the cloud, automatically run applications on those clusters, and then terminate the cloud resources on a daily, weekly, or even hourly basis. This becomes extremely useful for temporary projects where data center resources can be set up for the duration of the engagement and then be discontinued when the project is over. The time and cost savings are significant compared to the time and expense required to buy and set up data center hardware. The ability to stand up and tear down compute infrastructure resources delivers the agility companies expect from the cloud.
“In a very few years, the On-Demand Data Center will be as common as email is now,” says Arthur Allen, CEO of Adaptive Computing.
Without a commitment to any major cloud provider, temporary or persistent data center resources can be set up in any region where cloud vendors such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc., have locations. Access to every major cloud provider is preconfigured and built into a user-friendly interface. This gives users easy access to the cloud and the ability to switch between cloud providers avoiding lock-in to any one cloud vendor.
The added flexibility of the On-Demand Data Center powered by NODUS Cloud OS enables admins to expand their own cluster and dynamically utilize the scalability of the cloud. It includes all the necessary tools to facilitate ‘bursting’ workloads and applications to the cloud and/or extending on-premise resources. Cloud Bursting can be set up to deploy applications dynamically or on-demand.
The scalable framework of the On-Demand Data Center provides several core services including automated infrastructure provisioning, application deployment, auto-deploy CI/CD pipelines, image pipelines, logging, monitoring, account structures, identity and access management, scaling, and cost control by automatically deprovisioning cloud resources when no longer needed.
New features in NODUS Cloud OS 5.2 enhance functionality and include:
•Improved performance; quicker response time on the Graphical User Interface.
•More customizable options for creating stacks and clusters.
•Added ability to allow Moab and NODUS Cloud OS to run on the same server.
•Improved performance between Moab and NODUS Cloud OS communications.
•Added SSHFS support to NODUS Cloud OS Server.
•Improved database security on the NODUS Cloud OS Server.
NODUS Cloud OS reduces public cloud usage hours by 40-50%. Advanced automation allows companies to easily monitor and manage jobs, freeing up internal resources. To see a cost comparison and enter your own selections, visit the Adaptive Computing website where you can compare real-world use-cases and pricing with NODUS Cloud OS installed. Get more information or a free evaluation here.
