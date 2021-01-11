Introducing the GRAB AR App: Enabling Shoppers to View Product Images in their Own Surroundings
Helping customers make purchasing decisions, this state-of-the-art mobile app gives online shopping a powerful competitive edge.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the surge in online shopping across UK and Europe by 129%, customer expectations of etail have changed. GRAB AR is pleased to announce the release of its GRAB AR shop subscription. This remarkable new app allows customers to view products in augmented reality, using existing product images so that customers can see how they would look in their own surroundings.
GRAB AR founder Peter Ferguson says that he wants to offer AR technology to businesses that want to enhance their online presence by increasing customer engagement.
“Online shopping is growing at an unprecedented rate right now,” says Ferguson.”Not surprisingly, in such a competitive environment, business owners are always looking for ways to stand out from the competition. The GRAB AR app is the ultimate solution, the perfect sales tool for today’s online etail shopping world! We’re so proud of our innovation.”
The GRAB AR mobile app service can be easily integrated into any existing shopping website. With the app, customers connect and engage with any product image enhanced by AR technology. The app also allows customers to mix-and-match and compare any product image, from A-Z, in surroundings of their own choice.
“The pandemic was a catalyst for change,” Ferguson adds. “But these changes are here to stay. For online sellers, this means they need to offer more than just static images on their websites. And that’s where GRAB AR comes in.”
GRAB AR offers a number of reasonably priced options. For more information, visit the website at https://grabarviewer.com. Demos can be viewed at https://www.instagram.com/grabarapp/.
About the Company
GRAB AR offers online stores an easily affordable subscription that allows customers to use an app to view products in augmented reality. Simple to install, the technology works with existing product images thereby eliminating the costs associated with rendering new images. With GRAB AR you will better engage customers, increase sales and reduce product returns. A variety of pricing options are available.
