Using Micro-Moments Marketing To Leverage Impact
Micro-moments marketing is the process of using the buyer’s mindset, at individual moments, to your advantage. There are four mindset stages you should know.
The greatest danger in times of turbulence is not the turbulence - it is to act with yesterday’s logic. ”SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of business is evolving. Through a combination of technological advancements and the impacts of COVID-19, 2020 has been a year in which consumer habits have changed like never before. And if your company is not prepared to progress with the times, it will run the risk of falling behind. Introducing micro-moments marketing to your ongoing strategy might just be the most significant development of all.
— Peter Drucker
What is Micro-Moments Marketing?
In the age of online advertising, marketing teams need to align themselves with consumer habits like never before. Thanks to modern tech, potential leads may now start their interactions with your company through social media posts, referrals from influencers, and a host of other methods. As such, their mindset in one situation could contrast greatly from their feelings at another time. This is a phenomenon known as shopping in micro-moments.
Micro-moments marketing is, unsurprisingly, the process of using the buyer’s mindset in those individual moments to your advantage. As per Think With Google, there are four key mindset stages that you should know. They are:
I-want-to-know moments: when a consumer is actively researching their options or looking at the prospect of buying a product without thinking about completing the purchase
I-want-to-go moments: when a consumer wants to find a local business where they can find the product or service that they need to purchase
I-want-to-do moments: when a consumer is preparing to try a new task or needs help with how to achieve a goal that they have in mind
I-want-to-buy moments: when a consumer is actively ready to complete a transaction by buying an item during the current online interaction
While the Holy Grail is naturally found when a consumer is in the “want to buy” phase, micro-moments marketing leverages success by understanding the client intent at every stage of the journey before subsequently providing what is needed to strengthen the brand-consumer connection and move them along the journey to conversion.
Why micro-moments marketing is vital in 2021?
Micro-moments marketing has been a growing trend for several years, but the landscape changes caused by COVID-19 and other factors have made it more important than ever. Whichever of the four stages a client is at, they are in a position where key decisions will be formed. They expect brands to deliver insights with immediate results. Dubious about that statement? Let’s take a look at the facts:
91% of smartphone users look up information while in the middle of a task
1.66 billion people and counting use online shopping
Over 8 in 10 consumers consult their phones while standing in a physical store
It takes an average of 7 interactions for a consumer to reach a conversion
82% of consumers expect instant results to their marketing and sales questions
A huge 90% of consumers are open to using new brands when starting a session
One in three users has switched to a brand because it provides info at the right time
In short: targeting consumers in moments when they are ready to make a decision (whether that be completing a purchase or just learning more about your company) will spearhead efficient marketing campaigns that deliver fast results and lasting impacts in an affordable manner.
When coupled with the fact that more people are online than ever before, it’s a philosophy that no marketer can afford to ignore.
How to leverage success through micro-moments marketing
Understanding the benefits of micro-moments marketing is one thing, but making it work to your advantage is another altogether. The following steps will lead you to greatness:
Identify when, where, and how consumers are searching for products and brands like yours. Crucially, you should know when they are in the ‘want to buy’ stage. A host of campaign analytics can be used to provide online insight while focus groups and surveys are great options too. Likewise, deep SEO research will provide clear insight into consumer intents.
Try to map out the consumer journey to conversion, which will give you a visual representation and help highlight any areas of improvement. You should use this to cover all five phases of the consumer journey (Awareness, Consideration, Decision, Retention, and Advocacy).
Be there for consumers when they are in the ‘want to buy’ stage, as well as the other phases. The research you’ve conducted should allow you to create relevant content and create effective display ad campaigns that hit consumers at the right time. Whether that’s predicting consumer behaviors, such as wanting seasonal products or using triggers throughout the consumer process is up to you.
In addition to the above steps, you must ensure that your business provides a convenient consumer experience at all times. Likewise, you should invest heavily in research and analytics, including ideas like A/B testing, to keep evolving. In turn, your campaigns will be stronger and your bottom line will soar.
