Maia International Properties Portugal Notices Considerable Increase in Demand from US and UK Buyers

The company believes the increase is due to ongoing political uncertainty in both countries.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maia International is announcing it has seen a dramatic increase in the number of US and UK buyers wanting to purchase investment properties in Portugal.Maia International is a specialty team of real estate professionals in Portugal who offer bespoke services to both buyers and sellers alike. The company is proudly boutique and is passionate about luxury properties, incredible value, and exceptional customer service.According to the renowned team of experts at Maia International, there has been an increase in demand for properties in Portugal, from citizens of both the United States and the United Kingdom. This increase, as the company believes, is a result of the political uncertainty in both countries, with the ongoing Presidential election and Brexit consequences taking center stage.“Regardless of the outcomes in each country, the people are very divided and are looking at the Portuguese Golden Visa as a plan B,” says founder and CEO of Maia International, Luiz Felipe Maia. “This is very similar to events that occurred two years ago that saw residents of Hong Kong wanting to find an alternative, too. As such, Portugal is on the radar now, more than ever, even despite the ongoing global pandemic.”According to Maia, there are a multitude of reasons why residents of the US and UK want to invest in properties in Portugal. Not only does Portugal offer incredible incentives for both sellers and buyers, but it is an incredibly beautiful area of the world, making it an attractive destination for tourists, property buyers, property investors, and retirees. Additionally, Portugal offers financing for foreigners of up to 70% of the property value, with interest rates below 2%.“It’s also important to mention that Portugal offers the best citizenship program through property acquisition in Europe, which ultimately allows investors to have a Portuguese passport without the need to live in the country,” Maia continues. “Portugal rates as the #1 country in Europe for expats to live and has been voted the 3rd most peaceful country in the world, too. It is no surprise, then, that Portugal is voted as being the 3rd best country in the world for expats.”“What’s more,” Maia states, “housing prices have risen by 5.9% during the pandemic, a result of our organized vaccination schedule and the government’s solid plan of action, which has been very much respected by citizens across the nation.”Through the company’s research, Maia International has found Portugal to be one of the best places to invest for the additional following reasons:• Consistent and growing economy• High quality of living• Affordable education• Stable social climate• Low labour costs• Infrastructure links• Stunning scenery• Historical significance• And so much more!Maia International believes in putting people first. Through helping others to realize their property dreams, the company ensures it assists clients from their initial search and queries, right until the end of the process.For more information about Maia International, or to start an exciting investment journey, please visit https://maiaip.com About the CompanyMaia International is a one-stop agency which provides fully comprehensive real estate services to investors from around the world, without charging any buyers fees. The company specializes in the European property market (England, France, and Spain), but with a strong focus on the Portugal real estate market.Maia International has over six years of experience in the industry and has offices in Lisbon, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Portugal.