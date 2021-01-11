Oak Valley Community Bank – Commercial Banking Group Announces Senior Vice President Promotions

/EIN News/ -- OAKDALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division recently announced the promotions of Mike Garcia and Jeff Hushaw to Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending. Garcia and Hushaw will continue to focus on lending and business development opportunities throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

“In their time with Oak Valley, Garcia and Hushaw have made sizable contributions toward the growth of the bank and our commercial loan portfolio. They personify our commitment to relationship development and strive to establish a lasting bond between the client, the lender, and the bank,” stated Chris Courtney, President and CEO.

Garcia has been with the bank since 2014 and has nearly 20 years of banking experience. He has served on various boards and has been an energetic member of many organizations. Garcia is a founding board member of the Ripon Community Fund and the Boys & Girls Club of Stanislaus. He is a board member and past President of Spring Creek Golf & Country Club. He is a current member of Modesto Rotary and Del Rio County Club and serves as a Planning Commissioner for the City of Ripon. Garcia is also a former board member of the Central Valley Family Business Center and the Modesto Chamber of Commerce.

Garcia was recognized by Success Capital Expansion and Development Corporation in 2019 and 2020 for making the “Largest SBA 504 Loan” in each year. His lending activity has also been instrumental in the bank’s recognition as their “Most Active Lending Partner” for the past five years. He is a past Modesto Bee “Top 20 Most Influential Under 40” award recipient. Garcia holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from the University of Phoenix. He will also graduate from the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington later this year.

“For the past seven years, Mike has galvanized his aptitude for relationship building. He has had great success helping Central Valley businesses finance exciting expansion opportunities and growth,” stated Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group.

Hushaw joined the bank in 2017, bringing over 30 years of robust Central Valley commercial and agricultural lending experience. He has been a pivotal part of the bank’s commercial loan growth initiatives. Hushaw graduated from California State University, Chico with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance. He also graduated from Northwest Commercial Lending School at the University of Portland and is a 2004 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

Over the years, Hushaw has held leadership roles with the Kiwanis Club and Rotary International. He is an active member of both the Stanislaus and San Joaquin Farm Bureaus. He is a former board member of the Tracy/San Joaquin Certified Development Corporation and the Business Council Inc. of San Joaquin County.

"Jeff’s extensive commercial lending knowledge and experience make him an incredible asset to the bank and his clients. He has an uncanny ability to look at each financing opportunity and explore all angles to ensure we provide the client the best options available. He is a creative lender who is routinely willing to go the extra mile to help a client get a deal done,” concluded Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .