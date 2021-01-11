Eric Thomas, Ph.D. to Teach Lakewood University's Entrepreneurship & Motivational Speaking Course

The critically acclaimed instructor will teach students how to become a successful motivational speaker in the 16-week program.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed Lakewood University is pleased to announce Dr. Eric Thomas, Ph.D., will be teaching its most trending program to date - the Entrepreneurship & Motivational Speaking Course.Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.In the university's most recent news, Lakewood University is offering an exciting new program, its Entrepreneurship & Motivational Speaking Course, which will be taught by Dr. Eric Thomas. Dr. Thomas is a critically acclaimed author, world-renowned speaker, educator, pastor, and audible.com Audie Awards Finalist. ET, as he is better known, has taken the world by storm with his creative, common-sense approach to living a successful, satisfying professional and personal life. Through a significant social media presence and regular domestic and international tours, ET, The Hip Hop Preacher, ET has rapidly become a global phenomenon."Dr. Thomas brings such a unique and vibrant energy to our team of exceptional educators and we couldn't be more pleased he will be teaching our Entrepreneurship & Motivational Speaking Course," says Lakewood University's President, Tanya Haggins. "Through his impressive personal and professional experiences, we are confident Dr. Thomas will help to establish what we feel will be one of our most popular courses by far."In the Entrepreneurship & Motivational Speaking Course, students will obtain a Motivational Speaker Certificate from Lakewood University, in addition to a certificate from Eric Thomas & Associates. The course runs for 16 weeks, is fully accredited, and includes course resources and live weekly virtual sessions with ET himself.For more information about Lakewood University's Motivational Speaker Course, or to register, please visit https://lakewood.edu/motivational-speaker-course/ About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor's, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.Lakewood University's mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood's globally recognized programs.