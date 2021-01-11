Lakewood University Now Offering In-Demand Project Management Program

The program will be offered to both graduate and undergraduate students.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular Lakewood University is announcing it is now offering a brand-new, in-demand program to its students – Project Management.Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.Though Lakewood University is continuously growing its list of reputable and highly sought-after programs, it is very excited to now offer its brand-new Project Management Program to both its graduate and undergraduate students. This program is designed to introduce students to the language and key concepts of business, exploring human resource management, operations management, and develop business and leadership skills.“All of Lakewood’s programs provide students with a unique learning model through innovative real-world projects, and our new Project Management Program is no different,” says Tanya Haggins, President of Lakewood University. “We always aim to prepare our students for life after university and we are confident these programs will ensure they are on the right track for success.”To meet the needs of its students, Lakewood University offers a variety of different options for its Project Management Program, including:• Project Management Graduate Certificate• Project Management Undergraduate Certificate• Information Systems Project Management• Project Management• Project Management: Principles and Strategies• Healthcare Project Management: Principles and StrategiesFor more information about Lakewood University’s Project Management Program, please visit https://lakewood.edu/?s=project+management About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.