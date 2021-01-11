WallMantra Launches New Home Decor Products - Lamp/Light, Clocks

The launch of new products - lamps and clocks - has extended decorative product collection and enabled the company to draw more customers.

NOIDA, INDIA, January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WallMantra today announced the launch of an exclusive collection of decorative products under the Categories of Lights and Clocks that would be available for customers across the globe. The new decorative collection consists of more than 100 products. Here are brief descriptions some newly added productsLamp/LightAs per the statement of management at WallMantra, they have added a few lighting products under their four subcategories of Floor Lamp /Light. The subcategories decorative Table Lamp, Outdoor Wall Lights , Study Lamps, Hanging Wall Lights, and Modern Ceiling Lights. Talking about products, they have added lights with a shape of Pendant, Heart, Star, Leaf, Lotus, Flower, Honeycomb, Moon, and Bulb for placing on the floor and hanging from the wall & ceiling.ClocksWallMantra has been a preferred choice of customers when it comes to shopping decorative wall clocks online. The recent addition of new clocks has made the exclusive collection of clocks more rich. They have been offering clocks in subcategories of Wooden Wall Clocks, 3D Wall Clocks, Premium Wall Clocks, Modern Wall Clocks, Analogue Clocks , and Premium Clocks. After the addition, this product category has now two more subcategories - Pendulum Clocks, and Vintage Clocks.When it comes to clock shopping, customers can find and shop clocks with the images of a tree, Buddha, football, birds sitting in a tree, flower, ship wheel, and broken shape. All these clocks are made of supreme quality engineered wood and come up with 1 AA Battery & allied accessories. After their shopping, a customer can easily hang a clock on the designated wall in their home or office walls.A great choice awaiting for customersWhen it comes to brighten up a place with lights or decorate with timepieces, WallMantra has something exciting for everyone. Customers can easily find the best and most suitable lamp or clock whether they want to adorn their or commercial setups. From the images or designs of a romantic and natural scenery to a religious theme, customers will love shopping Home Decors at WallMantra.About WallMantraSince its inception in 2013, WallMantra has been a preferred choice of customers for their needs of Home Decorative. The company is a one-stop online store for Paintings, Frame Sets, Wall Shelves, Wooden Hangings, Clocks, Lamps, and Decals. Due to having its own design & production houses, http://wallmantra.com assures customers of getting supreme quality home decorative products. Further, this online store is acknowledged for reasonable prices, festive offers, timely delivery, prompt response, and transparent dealings.