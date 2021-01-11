Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Second EU-Japan Joint Dialogue with Civil Society

Japan Videoconference: 29 January 2021

The 2nd EU-Japan Joint Dialogue with Civil Society Forum under the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, Chapter 16 on Trade and Sustainable Development.

Representatives from, among other, employers, unions, labour and business organisations, environmental groups, and other relevant civil society organisations are invited to a meeting on the 29th of January 2021, of the Joint Dialogue with Civil Society, established under the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement.

Participants will have the chance to exchange with one another, and with officials from the European Commission and from the Government of Japan, on matters related to the implementation of EU-Japan EPA’s Chapter 16 (Trade and Sustainable Development).

Practical information

  • Date/time: 29 January 2021, 8:00 -11.00 (Brussels time)
  • Place: Virtual meeting (more information to follow)
  • Preliminary agenda
  • Registration Prior registration is required and will close on 25 January 2021 at 18:00 (Brussels time)

Note: Simultaneous translation into Japanese and English will be provided during this meeting

