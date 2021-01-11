Landpoint Acquires RJ Engineering & Surveying

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Austin, Texas-based RJ Surveying & Associates, LLC and Randall Jones & Associates Engineering, LLC (collectively, “RJES”), by Landpoint Holdings, LLC (“Landpoint” or the “Company”), a leading geospatial services provider serving a variety of infrastructure end markets. This acquisition enhances Landpoint’s scale, operational density, and service capabilities in the Austin/Round Rock market, one of the fastest growing metropolitan markets in the Country.



The acquisition increases the Company’s locations to ten, provides its customers geographic coverage across all major Texas metropolitan areas, and expands Landpoint’s service capabilities across civil surveying and engineering. Landpoint’s ten operating locations are strategically located in the South Central U.S., enabling the Company to capitalize growing infrastructure demand in the region. The transaction closed in December 2020.

About RJES

Founded in 1986, RJES is a leading provider of surveying and engineering services to developers, homebuilders and construction contractors in the Austin/Round Rock metro area. For more information, visit RJES at www.rj-eng.com.

About Landpoint

Landpoint is an award-winning company of registered land surveyors and engineers providing nation-wide coverage for projects of all sizes. The Company serves a range of market sectors including energy, industrial, commercial, residential, and utility, including serving small-to-large-scale projects for midstream oil & gas, electric transmission and distribution, residential community development, water conveyance and fiber optic networks. For more information, visit Landpoint at www.landpoint.net.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professionals have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Boyd

P: 512-412-3306

kboyd@cottoncreekcapital.com