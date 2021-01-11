Mercaris Delivers Record Organic Trading Growth in 2020

Trading platform sees 48 percent increase year-over-year

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trade of organic commodities did not stop despite the challenges from the global pandemic for the food and agriculture industry in 2020. In fact, Mercaris reports a 48 percent increase in volumes transacted via their online platform in comparison to 2019.



“Our confidentiality, neutrality and low fees proved valuable to the industry at-large and helped our continued growth in the trading business,” says Lizzie Ekeberg, Director of Trading for Mercaris.

During 2020, Mercaris recorded transactions totaling 637,000 bushels of organic grain, with an additional 192,000 lbs of organic cream coming from quarterly auctions. Transaction fee revenues from trading services doubled and Mercaris expanded their existing base of trade partners by 27 percent.

With unprecedented market dynamics driving consumer behavior in 2020, Mercaris saw growth in food grade demand. Organic blue and organic white corn constituted the largest year over year demand growth, while supply lagged with consumers at home and turning to comfort foods, like tortilla chips. Demand for organic feed grade grains picked up as well, with a rise in consumption of organic animal proteins.

“Our trading platform is an important tool for price discovery in identity-preserved agricultural markets,” says Kellee James, CEO for Mercaris. “In addition to price discovery, we’ve built a reputation for providing an efficient way of connecting buyers and sellers to each other in order to get deals done.”

Looking into 2021, Mercaris plans to expand its trade platform to meet evolving needs of customers.

“We’ve seen markets developing for organic and non-GMO: soybean meal, soybean oil, small grains and pulses,” says Ekeberg, “As our trade customers’ businesses grow and change, we’re working to help source and find markets to match those needs.”

About Mercaris

Mercaris, a Certified B Corporation, has helped its customers capitalize on the growing demand for organic and non-GMO agriculture by providing market intelligence, analysis, and trading services exclusively for the identity-preserved agriculture industry. Mercaris hosts the largest organic and non-GMO grain and oilseed market survey across the U.S. and Canada and recently launched an organic dairy initiative. The company also maintains a trading platform for organic and non-GMO commodities. With a dynamic combination of data, insights, and technology, our customers can access solutions for every challenge. For more information visit: www.mercaris.com

