Grocery Delivery App canUpls! Makes Shopping For Neighbors Simple
By implementing advanced technology within a user-friendly mobile app, canUpls! is becoming the leading choice for grocery deliveryOAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- canUpls! is a new grocery delivery app designed to connect community members to make shopping more convenient and manageable. Co-founders Sanil Parambil and Radhika Sanil developed the app in response to a disconnect they noticed in their own daily lives. By allowing users to upload their shopping lists in real-time to the mobile platform, other users can easily pick up the requested items while they are out. Users can send payments directly within the app once their items have arrived, so there is no confusion regarding repaying funds.
Offering to pick up groceries for family, friends, or neighbors has become widespread due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As high-risk populations are urged to stay home, simple tasks like getting dinner have become a significant challenge. By connecting users to on-demand grocery delivery, canUpls! aims to unite neighbors in a way that they can help each other and feel good about it. In this capacity, a user can share their grocery list with another user nearby, who can then pick up the items while they do their own shopping.
“Now, when I pick up food for my neighbor, she doesn’t have to be bothered with calling me or stop by to give me money first,” says canUpls! user Christopher H. “We do all of our communication within the app, right down to her payment for the items.”
The app allows users to add their shopping list by taking a photo or typing it in. Once stored, the list can be shared with any canUpls! user or through any social platform. With permission, canUpls! can also access a user’s contact list to make in-app communication more efficient. By displaying a local map, canUpls! shows people which nearby users either need assistance or can offer it. Neighborhood shops and grocery stores can now utilize this platform for accommodating local deliveries without making an investment.
Rather than reaching out to neighbors personally, users can locally broadcast a message regarding their upcoming shopping trip. This way, nearby users can respond to the announcement if they require assistance. Both users can then engage in a conversation within the app’s messaging feature to finalize the terms of the delivery, including the payment method.
canUpls! is for more than just grocery delivery; it can be used for restaurant take out and various other errands. This grocery delivery service is designed to make getting food quick, safe, and efficient while driving a sense of community among neighbors. canUpls! minimizes the number of grocery trips taken, reducing the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission in public places. It also helps busy adults save each other valuable time by combining their trips into one.
“Our app has developed a new way to help your community, create smiles, and share a shopping experience,” says Radhika.
canUpls! Is available for free download from the App Store or from Google Play.
Sanil Parambil
canUpls Inc.
sanilmp@canupls.com