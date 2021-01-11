Emerging Markets Report: A Time to Grow

/EIN News/ -- An Emerging Markets News Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Democratic control of the Senate, House, and Presidency may not please a large part of a divided nation but Blue control of the government could bode well for psylocibin focused companies.

The election of two democratic senators in Georgia, which gave the Democrats control of the Senate too, certainly sent the cannabis sector in an upward trend.

Psilocybin stocks, which trail cannabis in decriminalization, have seen their first legalization efforts come to light in Oregon. Investors in the mushroom space are also optimistic about decriminalization in a Democratically controlled government.

And while it is unlikely that investors of and executives of Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCMKTS: CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a life sciences company focused on psychedelic pharmaceutical therapies leveraging molecules such as psilocybin, could have predicted this blue wave, they are indeed well-positioned to possibly benefit.

Just this week the Company announced that it intends to expand the development of its therapeutics program to include, in addition to psilocybin, psychedelic compounds such as DMT, psilocybin analogues and a range of tryptamines. In addition, the Company intends to build a database of molecules and their chemically synthesized pathways for use in the pharmaceutical industry.

The patent applications cross a wide array of treatments and biotechnology, giving Cybin a rapidly expanding portfolio to monetize. As it awaits the government’s response to its patent applications, it can be reasonably argued that the soon to be seated American government could be friendlier to the Company’s cause, making it truly a time to grow.

The announcement today regarding the partnership with Kernel creates another first mover advantage moment for Cybin within the psychedelic sector.

Cybin will now be able to quantify brain activity in real time during psychedelic clinical sessions, which up until now has been a major rate-limiting step in the progression of new molecules targeting neurological disorders.

The Kernel technology surpasses previous methods of brain scanning technologies and is the first commercially-scalable time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy (TD-fNIRS) system which positions Cybin as the first psychedelic company in history to leverage this groundbreaking technology.

Kernel, based in Los Angeles, CA, was founded in 2016 and has raised $104 million to date including investment from founder Bryan Johnson, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures. Cybin aims to Build upon expanded development pipeline gained through the acquisition of Adelia Therapeutics and further positions Cybin as a leader in psychedelic drug development.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $15,000 by Cybin, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

