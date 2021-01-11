Xalles Completes Vigor Crypto Holdings Acquisition

/EIN News/ --



Deal completion creates an internal cryptocurrency trading laboratory for Xalles

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, has acquired Vigor Crypto Holdings, LLC (“Vigor Crypto”).

The acquisition which was originally announced on December 29, 2020 has been completed on January 11, 2021, making Vigor Crypto Holdings, LLC now a wholly owned subsidiary under Xalles Capital Inc. Vigor Crypto will continue its work developing and implementing cryptocurrency trading strategies using trading engines.

Vigor Crypto has generated thousands of profitable transactions taking advantage of the current market volatility. Regardless of the direction of the cryptocurrency markets, Vigor Crypto’s trading engine enables customers an automated way to capitalize on price movements.

Xalles expects Vigor Crypto to fine tune its proven trading strategies and then assist in developing licensing opportunities of the intellectual property and processes for institutional trading firms seeking to participate in the cryptocurrency markets.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

