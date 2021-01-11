Neighborhood Sun adds Industry Vet to Board of Directors

Pari Kasotia, member, Board of Directors

Pari Kasotia joins Neighborhood Sun with more than a decade of solar industry experience and a track record of fighting for energy inclusion and accesibility.

These are critical times and making solar accessible to everyone is so important for the industry and for the planet.” — Pari Kasotia

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release

Contact: Gary Skulnik, 202-413-8534 or Gary@Neighborhoodsun.solar

NEIGHBORHOOD SUN ADDS PARI KASOTIA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Clean Energy Policy Expert and Industry Veteran Adds More Than a Decade of Experience in the Renewable Energy Industry at the State, Local and Federal Level

(Silver Spring, Md) – Neighborhood Sun proudly announced today that it has added Pari Kasotia, MBA, MPA, PMP to its Board of Directors. Ms. Kasotia brings more than 10 years of success in the advocacy for the expansion and development of solar energy programs, most recently as the Mid-Atlantic Director of Vote Solar, a leading 501(c)3 solar advocacy organization, where she leads the NJ Shines Coalition to bring greater equity and access to clean energy for everyone. Previously, she supported solar campaigns throughout the Mid-Atlantic states (NJ, PA, MD, DE and DC).

“Pari brings to us a background and credentials that are stellar in our industry,” said Gary Skulnik, Neighborhood Sun’s founder and CEO. “Her demonstrated commitment to our mission to make solar available to everyone, not just the select few, makes her a perfect fit for our future successes in new markets and in expanding states.”

Kasotia has served on several Boards, including the Advisory Council for the Maryland Clean Energy Center, Board Secretary for the Women’s Council on Energy and the Environment and on the Maryland, DC, Delaware, Virginia Solar Energy Industries Association (MDV-SEIA). This experience, combined with her educational credentials and industry experience will make her a trusted voice in the direction that Neighborhood Sun takes into our clean energy future.

“I am thrilled to be pursuing my passion for renewable energy and to be able to play a pivotal role in advising the Neighborhood Sun leadership and ensuring the company’s success,” Kasotia said. “These are critical times and making solar accessible to everyone is so important for the industry and for the planet.”

Kasotia will be an independent member of the Board, replacing Aleisha Khan.

“I want to thank Aleisha for her service to Neighborhood Sun as a valued member of our Board. As a B Corporation, it’s very important to us to have at least two independent Board members, as we seek to excel in our practice of good corporate governance,” noted Skulnik.

About Neighborhood Sun

Neighborhood Sun is a Maryland-based B Corp that is a leader in community solar customer acquisition and management. The company has fully subscribed five projects with several thousand customers. It is the highest ranked B Corp among all community solar companies because of its commitment to transparency, good governance, and the community it serves. With its newly released Sun Engine ™ platform, it now offers solar developers an advanced software service to manage their portfolios of projects and customers.

