A Shocking Murder Brings a Family Closer to God and Each Other in New Christian Cozy Mystery

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human reasoning has its limitations and constraints. Often, people experience shortsightedness when it comes to the bigger picture of God’s plan, which in turn evokes worry, skepticism and judgment. In her new novel, “Everything Good,” author Carolyn A. Spangler explores what it truly means to live in faith and trust in the Lord.

Set in a quiet, idyllic town near Lake Michigan, “Everything Good” continues the stories of Emily, Franklin, Katie and Tom, who are each facing considerable changes. Emily, an English teacher, contends with her conflicting feelings about remarriage while her beau, Franklin, balances the bittersweet emotions following his promotion to assistant principal. Grappling with an unexpected loss and insecurity over her relationship, Emily’s daughter, Katie, struggles for direction while her brother, Tom, offers spiritual guidance to patients in the hospital as he waits for his new life to begin.

As the four work through their personal matters, a new problem suddenly arises when Franklin discovers a school custodian’s body in his classroom closet. Each character holds a vital clue to what happened, and together, they work to unravel the mystery behind the murder while they learn important lessons about love, compassion and, most importantly, faith.

Through her writing, Spangler seeks to show readers the core of Christianity, differentiate between the actions of people and the intentions of Christ, and shed light on important issues concerning believers. Tom’s ministry in the hospital brings him face to face with nonbelievers who have experienced callousness from Christians, demonstrating the reasons many people may feel reluctant or disenchanted toward religion. Katie also embarks on an emotional spiritual journey, and her tough questions surrounding faith may feel familiar to readers who have shared her position.

“My goal is to present a more authentic perspective on what Christianity is all about and illustrate that God has a plan for all of our lives,” said Spangler. “I also want to emphasize why it’s important for Christians to walk the walk and make it clear that their actions can impact others’ perception of Jesus.”

Weaving warmth, tenderness and romance with a suspenseful murder mystery, “Everything Good” reminds readers that God offers compassion, grace and peace amid life’s storms.

Carolyn A. Spangler received degrees from New York University and Western Michigan University. She taught high school English, along with creative writing, for 25 years and during that time developed a strong desire to become an author. Writing is her passion along, and she enjoys using her books to draw Christians attention to relevant issues. Spangler has written two other novels: “Never Alone” (2005) and “Joy Comes in the Morning” (2014). She currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, where she is working on her fourth book.

