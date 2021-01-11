Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,793 in the last 365 days.

Immune Therapeutics Inc. Spinoff Cytocom, Inc. to Participate in Biotech Showcase and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 During “J.P. Morgan Week 2021”

/EIN News/ -- WINTER PARK, FL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (Ticker: IMUN) announced today that Cytocom, Inc., a company that spun-off from Immune in 2014, is participating in Biotech Showcase Digital and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect.  Both events will be held virtually and are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:
Biotech Showcase Digital
Date:  January 11-15, 2021
Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/
                               
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
Date: January 11-14, 2021
Registration: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/#

For more information on Cytocom and their participation in these please go to their website at www.Cytocom.com.


Immune Therapeutics:
(888) 613-8802 
www.immunetherapeutics.com

You just read:

Immune Therapeutics Inc. Spinoff Cytocom, Inc. to Participate in Biotech Showcase and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 During “J.P. Morgan Week 2021”

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.