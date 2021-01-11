Immune Therapeutics Inc. Spinoff Cytocom, Inc. to Participate in Biotech Showcase and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 During “J.P. Morgan Week 2021”

/EIN News/ -- WINTER PARK, FL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (Ticker: IMUN) announced today that Cytocom, Inc., a company that spun-off from Immune in 2014, is participating in Biotech Showcase Digital and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect. Both events will be held virtually and are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

Biotech Showcase Digital

Date: January 11-15, 2021

Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/



H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Date: January 11-14, 2021

Registration: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/#

For more information on Cytocom and their participation in these please go to their website at www.Cytocom.com.

Immune Therapeutics: (888) 613-8802 www.immunetherapeutics.com