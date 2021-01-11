The North American Bitcoin Conference Returns Online for 8th Annual Forum

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) returns for its eighth year this 28th-29th of January 2021. With cryptocurrencies reaching all-time highs, TNABC aims to share knowledge and make sense of the ever-changing global landscape and continue to help shape the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. The truly must-attend event will also offer 2021 vision and the opportunity to see, first-hand, new and exciting projects shaping the space.



For the very first time and for the safety of everyone in the crypto and blockchain community, TNABC will be held online and will continue to prove that the continuous growth of innovation reflects how resilient the global crypto economy can be. The community might be remote this year but remains more connected than ever.

While the platform is different this year, the quality won’t be as the event platform for TNABC 2021 will also showcase impressive match-making capabilities to ensure networking is easy and smooth for attendees aiming to grow their network. This will enable attendees to connect with the right people and have access to everyone’s professional profile right at their fingertips. Attendees will be able to set meetings, chat and engage with other attendees and company representatives as well.

TNABC is designed to bring ideas and innovation together, and offer unparalleled access to high-profile speakers, panelists, and views into the latest industry trends shaping tomorrow’s possibilities with cryptocurrency and disruptive technology.

This year, TNABC brings the best and brightest of the crypto and blockchain industry to share insight from the newest innovations to the next bold initiatives, as well as tips in navigating a rapidly changing world of crypto. Breakthrough and returning innovators, thought leaders and decision makers driving transformation are scheduled to present at TNABC in a powerful program and speaker lineup.

The 2021 conference program will cover: Global adoption of blockchain technology, Institutional investment (inc. Grayscale, Microstrategy, ETFs), Geopolitical threats and opportunities in blockchain (inc. regulatory sandboxes, restrictions), Decentralized finance (inc. DeFi, “Ethereum killers”, yield farming), Central bank digital currencies (inc. Stablecoins, Tether) and much much more will be covered by diversified leaders from across the globe and will illuminate ideas and ignite discussion surrounding the crypto’s future and tomorrow’s financial and social landscape.

Just a few of the speakers set to take the online stage include:

Roger Ver, CEO, Bitcoin.com

Nick Spanos, Crypto pioneer

Marco Santori, President, Blockchain.com

Charlie Shrem, Bitcoin Pioneer

Charles d’Haussy, Director, Consensys Hong Kong

Prof. Olinga Taeed PhD FIoD, Council Member & Expert Advisor, China E-Commerce Blockchain Committee

Maja Vujinovic, CEO at OGroup

Marco Santori, Chief Legal Officer, Kraken Digital Asset Exchange

Charles Hoskinson, Founder & CEO, IOHK

Riccardo Spagni, Core Developer, Monero

Jenna Pilgrim, Co-Founder & CEO, Streambed

Bill Barhydt, Abra

Trevor Koverko, Polymath

Brian Hoffman, CEO, OB1

Mance Harmon, Co-Founder & CEO, Hedera Hashgraph

Gabriel Abed, Founder & Director, Bitt, Inc.

Allan Wayne B. Smith, Head Fintech Business Unite, The Government of Bermuda

Andrew Hinkes, Co-Founder & General Counsel, Athena Blockchain

Justin Newton, CEO, Netki

Paul Puey, CEO & Founder, Edge

Zachary Kelman, Managing Partner, Kelman PLLC

Jim Blasko, CEO & Co-Founder, Aspire

Lex Sokolin, Global Fintech Head, Consensys

Ella Cullen, Co-Founder & CMO, Minespider

Emin Gun Sirer, Founder & CEO, AVA Labs

Ben Fairbank, CEO & Co-Founder, Redfox Labs

Emi Lorincz, Board Member, Crypto Valley Association

Tom Trowbridge, Co-Founder, Fluence Labs

TNABC is hosted by the Keynote team which has been producing the largest and most influential events in the blockchain ecosystem since 2013. Keynote is headed by its founder and visionary entrepreneur, Moe Levin.

Tickets are going fast for The North American Bitcoin Conference 2021 Online. Save your place now for this world-leading and must-attend event.

For tickets and to find out more about the event, visit BTCMIAMI.COM

