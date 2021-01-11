Certarus Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certarus Ltd. (“Certarus” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to welcome Kate Holzhauser to its Board of Directors. “Kate brings a great deal of energy experience, combined with a focus on safety that will complement and enhance our current Board profile as we grow our business in the coming years,” said James Estey, Chair of the Board. The appointment of Ms. Holzhauser to the Board is effective immediately.



Ms. Holzhauser has more than 35 years of experience in the petrochemical energy industry and will be retiring from her current role of Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety and Security (EHS&S) for Chevron Phillips Chemical effective March 31, 2021. Ms. Holzhauser joined Chevron Phillips Chemical in 2014 and prior to this she held the position of Operations Director and Vice President, Operations in INEOS Nitriles. Throughout her career, she has been appointed to various leadership positions and held a variety of technical and engineering roles for companies including Celanese, Amoco, BP and 3M.

Ms. Holzhauser graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston’s executive program. She is a registered professional engineer in the State of Texas.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) platform. Our primary business is the creation of a virtual natural gas pipeline through the compression, transportation, and integration of CNG and renewable natural gas for the energy, mining, forestry, utility and industrial sectors. Our solutions target diesel and propane fuel displacement projects to lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. For more information, visit: www.certarus.com or contact:

