Virtu Financial Launches Third Annual US Women’s Winternship Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a global market maker, broker and leading provider of global financial services technology, today launches its third annual US Women’s Winternship, a one-week program aimed at introducing sophomore level college students to a career path in financial services.



The Winternship 2021 class is Virtu’s largest yet, despite being hosted virtually, and brings together women from a wide variety of schools and backgrounds who will work together on challenging group activities and deliver final presentations on a capstone trading project. Virtu Board Member, Virginia Gambale will participate in this year’s program by hosting a discussion.

“Our Winternship program has been a resounding success. We have recruited one of the Winterns from the 2019 program to a full-time status starting this summer. Ultimately this is the program’s goal—we seek aspiring talent and continue to build diversity and a strong pipeline of female candidates,” said Douglas Cifu, CEO of Virtu Financial. “In addition, several participants from Winternship 2020 will be returning to mentor this year’s incoming candidates. I’m very impressed with the level of skill and engagement and am excited to see the program grow and evolve in the years ahead.”

Winternship 2021 is led by Erin Stanton, Global Head of Analytics Client Services and Coverage and Tyler Drake, Global Head of Non-Customer Trading. The program features over 30 instructors across the firm from various business lines and disciplines to provide the women with two alternate views of roles at Virtu; one that is quantitative trading focused and the other which is data and analysis focused.

The program also offers students the opportunity to engage directly with employees at Virtu through topical panel discussions, including life as a new hire, women in STEM at Virtu and how to find your ideal path within the industry. Upon completion of the program, participants will not only have a more comprehensive perspective of potential roles at Virtu, but also experience our culture of collaboration and innovation. The Winternship program is part of Virtu’s broader commitment to diversity and inclusion.

