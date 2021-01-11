Byondis Announces Upcoming Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Presentation and webcast to take place at: 07:30 AM EST on January 14

NIJMEGEN, The Netherlands, January 11, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Byondis, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marco Timmers, Ph.D., will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 07:30 AM EST / 01:30 PM Central European Time (CET) on Thursday, January 14, 2021. A link to the live audio webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events Calendar of www.byondis.com. A replay will also be available on the Byondis website following the presentation.

About Byondis Driven to improve patients’ lives, Byondis is an independent clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company creating innovative precision medicines targeting intractable cancers and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other biopharmaceutical companies by its proprietary molecular concepts, such as its linker-drug (LD) and site-specific conjugation technologies to generate antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Byondis’ broad development portfolio comprises preclinical and early- and late-stage clinical programs, including the anti-HER2 ADC [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985, Phase III). The company has a dedicated team of more than 350 staff including highly educated scientists and skilled technicians working in its state-of-the-art R&D and GMP manufacturing facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. Byondis collaborates with global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and national and international academic research institutions.

Contacts

Byondis Corina Ramers-Verhoeven Vice President, Corporate Communications P: +31 (0)24 679 44 44 M: +31 (0)6 10 95 47 70 Corina.Ramers-Verhoeven@byondis.com

Public Eyes Healthcare Communications Yvonne Massar +31 (0) 6 55 13 48 60 yvonne@publiceyes.nl

Keywords: Humans; Autoimmune Diseases; Neoplasms; Antibodies, Monoclonal, Humanized; Immunoconjugates; Antigens, Neoplasm; Trastuzumab; Duocarmycins;

Published by B3C newswire