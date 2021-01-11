Cosmos Holdings Launches New Proprietary Enhanced Dietary Supplement

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the company") (OTCQX: COSM), a vertically integrated international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, today announced the launch of a new, proprietary enhanced dietary supplement, Bodyguard, a targeted action formula for strengthening the immune system and reducing fatigue.



Designed and developed by the company’s wholly owned pharmaceutical subsidiary, Doc Pharma S.A., which was founded in Thessaloniki, Greece, in 2015, Bodyguard, which contains Sambucus (elderberry), beta-glucans, vitamin C, zinc, D3, K2 B12, Selenium and Copper, is the newest offering in the Sky Premium Life line of luxury nutritional supplements. Bodyguard, similar to all Sky Premium Life products, is made with the highest quality raw materials and to the highest possible standards, which are in turn based on strict pharmaceutical standards and GMP protocols.

Sambucus, or Elderberry, is a plant known in traditional medicine since antiquity; beta-glucans, are a type of fiber in the form of polysaccharides and are usually derived from plant sources (barley, oats) or from certain types of mushrooms. Vitamin C and Zinc are known to be important factors for the proper functioning of the immune system.

Sky Premium Life Bodyguard:

contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system





enhances the body’s energy levels





reduces fatigue and tiredness





acts as an antioxidant to protect cells

“We have created unique formulas, with vitamins and herbs, that support specific health needs, a luxury line made with the finest materials, along with a wide range of basic premium quality supplements,” says Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. “These products promote health and well-being, which we believe are especially important during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sky Premium Life products are available throughout Europe, via our established distribution network, which we have built through relationships with 160+ pharmaceutical wholesale distributors in Europe’s largest markets; we also sell Sky Premium Life supplements directly to 1,500 pharmacies, with access to more than 50,000 pharmacies throughout Europe, and we are looking beyond Europe, as 2021 approaches.”

“Our research and development division has been working all year to develop additional nutraceuticals and supplements for the EU market,” Siokas continued. “Bodyguard is the first, of a number of products, Cosmos will introduce to this market throughout 2021. We expect Bodyguard, and other nutraceuticals and supplements, to contribute substantially to our growth and profitability in 2021.”

Cosmos Holdings will launch a dynamic advertising campaign for Bodyguard, including television with a high-end animation spot, listings in international branded lifestyle magazines like Harper’s Bazaar, Madame Figaro and Vogue, industry magazines, newsletters, advertorials, digital campaigns in social media and via Google AdWords.

On November 25th, 2020, Cosmos Holdings announced the beginning of trading on the OTCQX Best Market. On November 18th, 2020, the company announced its Third Quarter and Nine-Month financial results.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece and Harlow, UK.

