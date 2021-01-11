Biomarkers Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 137.7 bn by 2027

/EIN News/ -- According to Precedence Research, the biomarkers market size is expected to surpass around US$ 137.7 bn by 2027 with a rising CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027.



OTTAWA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biomarkers market size was valued at USD 48.6 billion in 2019.

Biomarker (portmanteau of biological marker) is the attribute that is accurately measured and assessed as an indicator of regular biological processes, pathogenic procedures or pharmacological reaction to a therapeutic interference. Biomarkers can be regarded as an objective action that captures what is occurring in an organism or a cell at a specific moment. Due to these attributes, biomarkers can function as early cautioning systems for the health of an individual. Most common examples of biomarkers are elevated cholesterol levels for cardiovascular disorder and high lead level for cognitive disorders. Biomarkers play a vital role in revealing associations among human biology, environmental exposures, and illness. Researchers can use biomarkers to get a clear understanding of essential biological procedures and convert research findings into applied medical and public well-being applications. A wide variety of biomarkers are employed currently. Each biological system has its particular explicit biomarkers. Several of these biomarkers are fairly easy to measure and make up part of routine health examinations.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1182

Growth Factors:

Factors such as high incidence of cancer, increasing focus on establishment of biomarker-based diagnostic methods, and growing number of contract research organizations are driving the growth of biomarkers market. The high incidence of chronic ailments, rapidly expanding applications of biomarkers in diagnostics, high funding for research and development in biopharmaceutical companies, increasing research and development activities in developing regions, and string product pipeline are further propelling the biomarkers market expansion across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, from the year 2010 to 2022, the United States is expected to observe high volume of new cancer cases and is anticipated to rise around 24% in males to more than 1 million cancer cases per year, and by around 21% in females to more than 900,000 cancer cases per year. In 2018, there were around 18 million cancer cases globally. Lung and breast cancers stood at the top position in cancer types worldwide, individually contributing 12.3% of the total cancer cases diagnosed in the year 2018.

Moreover, the constantly rising cases of chronic ailments such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, COPD, and asthma are contributing to the increased demand for biomarkers-based diagnostic approaches. As per the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disorders are the topmost cause of death worldwide. The WHO data further reveals that, four out of five cardiovascular disorder related deaths are because of stroke and heart attack.

View Full Report with Complete ToC@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/biomarkers-market

Report Highlights:

Among the type segment, safety biomarkers dominated the overall market. Increasing use of biomarkers in the drug development as well as drug discovery domains is the major reason for high market share of safety biomarkers.

Among the diseases, cancer accounted for the largest revenue with more than 32% share in 2019. High cancer incidence worldwide and increasing demand for early detection is the major reasons for high market share of cancer. Neurological disorders are expected to grow at the topmost CAGR during the forecast time-frame. Increasing focus on development of biomarker-based diagnostic methods for the detection of neurological conditions is the major reason for the high growth.

Drug Discovery accounted for the largest revenue in the application segment. Use of biomarkers in the pre-clinical trials and increasing investment in research and development is the key reason for high market share of drug discovery.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. accounted for a significant share of the global biomarkers market.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1182

Regional Analysis:

The report covers data for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America dominated the global market with a market share of more than39%. U.S. represented the highest share in the North American region primarily due to high awareness regarding latest healthcare technology and presence of skilled researchers. Furthermore, high cancer incidence also contributed to the high market share of the United States.

Europe was the second important market chiefly due to existence of latest healthcare infrastructure and initiatives taken by the governments. The supportive reimbursement scenario in the European region is also expected to boost the demand for biomarkers market in the near future. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the maximum CAGR of around 16.8% in the forecast period due to high incidence of chronic disorders. Latin America and the African and Middle Eastern region will display noticeable growth.

Browse More Healthcare Industry Research Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The major companies functioning in the worldwide biomarkers are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Epigenomics AG, Qiagen, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott, Siemens, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.among others.

High investment in the research and development along with acquisition, mergers, and collaborations are the key strategies undertaken by companies operating in the global Biomarkers market. Latest research in biomarkers have revealed that biomarker-based blood tests can help in early detection of COVID-19 in high-risk patients which can then be used to formulate treatment path well in advance.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Validation

Efficacy

Safety



By Disease

Neurological Diseases

Cancer

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others



By Application

Personalized Medicines

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1182

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 774 402 6168

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R