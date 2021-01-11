Ethylene Carbonate Market Size to Reach $418.5 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 6.0%: AMR

Growing automotive industry in Asia-Pacific and increasing need for ethylene carbonate in lithium-ion electrolytes and lubricant applications drive the growth of the global ethylene carbonate market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for half of the market. The lockdown across various countries has affected the manufacturing of various solvents due to social distancing norms and the shutdown of chemical factories to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ethylene carbonate market accounted for $288.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $418.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Growing automotive industry in Asia-Pacific and increasing need for ethylene carbonate in lithium-ion electrolytes and lubricant applications drive the growth of the global ethylene carbonate market. However, volatility in raw material prices hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of new technologies in lithium-ion batteries is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7672

Covid-19 scenario:

The lockdown across various countries has affected the manufacturing of various solvents due to social distancing norms and the shutdown of chemical factories to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

However, as governments have declared relaxation in lockdown regulations, the demand for Li-ion batteries, plasticizers, and lubricants is expected to increase, which would get the market back on track soon.

The global ethylene carbonate market is segmented on the basis of form, application, end use, and region. Based on form, the market is divided into solid and liquid. The solid segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the liquid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Ethylene Carbonate Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7672?reqfor=covid

On the basis of application, the market is classified into lubricants, surface coatings, plasticizers, lithium battery electrolytes, and others. The lubricants segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the lithium battery electrolytes segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The global ethylene carbonate market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for half of the market. However, the market across North America is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The global ethylene carbonate market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Asahi Kasei Corp., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Empower Materials, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Prasol Chemicals Lts, and Vizag Chemicals International.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ethylene-carbonate-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com