MineralTree Named to Built In Boston’s 2021 Best Places To Work List

Fast-growing fintech honored in multiple categories among Boston companies

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree , an Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider, was recognized today by Built In Boston as part of its 2021 Best Places to Work Awards. MineralTree earned multiple honors: #3 in Best Places to Work, #2 in Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and #2 in Companies with the Best Benefits. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets in the US.



Built In Boston determines winners for Best Places to Work based on compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In Boston today, this year’s program weighted certain criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We are honored to be recognized by Built In Boston for the third year in a row,” said Micah Remley, MineralTree CEO. “It’s really a testament to the positive and engaging environment our employees have created, even in the face of some very trying circumstances this past year. The team has really risen to the challenge.”

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

Tech professionals rely on Built In’s Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

About Built In & The Best Places To Work Awards

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work. For more information, visit http://www.builtin.com .

About MineralTree

MineralTree provides modern, secure, easy-to-use, end-to-end Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions that reduce costs by more than 75%, increase visibility and control, and mitigate fraud and risk, while improving cash flow . More than 3,000 mid-market and mid-enterprise companies, as well as more than 30 financial institutions rely on MineralTree to digitize and optimize the entire AP Automation and Payments process, preserving control over the complete invoice-to-payment workflow, improving vendor relationships, maximizing ROI , and transforming the finance function from a cost center to a profit center. For more information, visit https://www.mineraltree.com .

