Rohinni Doubles Mini LED Placement Speed with New 100 Hz Placement Technology

/EIN News/ -- COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rohinni, a leading developer of enabling technology for design and production of mini LED- and micro LED-based products, today announced that it has achieved the fastest proven mini LED placement speed at 100 Hz with its new bondhead. The new bondhead effectively doubles placement speed and cuts in half the cost of placing mini LEDs compared to Rohinni’s first generation of placement technology. The technology will be deployed in the first part of 2021.



“In 2021, we will start to see mainstream adoption of premium products using mini LEDs in TV, video wall and consumer electronics applications like tablets and notebooks,” said Matt Gerber, CEO of Rohinni. “Our new bondhead technology is driving this market by enabling true high volume manufacturing at a lower cost. This translates into less expensive devices for consumers, which will drive adoption and spur manufacturers to start implementing new designs for the coming wave of mini LED-based products.”

The new 100 Hz bondhead was developed in Coeur d’Alene by Rohinni’s team of engineers. It marks another milestone for the organization, which continues to lead the industry in mini LED placement speeds. The company’s placement technology enables its joint ventures in design and manufacture of mini LED-based logos and keyboard backlighting (Luumii), displays (BOE Pixey) and mobility (Magna Rohinni Automotive) to lead their industries by providing faster speeds, which results in lower manufacturing costs.

Rohinni combines vision, execution and micron-scale electronics to make impossible products possible. Using its patented device-placement technologies, Rohinni, together with its joint venture partners, enables bringing innovative products to market in high volumes, and at greatly reduced cost. OEMs in markets ranging from consumer to automotive to outdoor signage can incorporate Rohinni’s disruptive technology, yielding products that are brighter, thinner, lighter, lower power and more dynamic than those currently on the market. Rohinni has broad patent coverage for mini and micro LED-based technology, robotic placement equipment and manufacturing processes. The company has more than 90 patent assets in varying stages of prosecution. Investors include Future Shape Principal Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, co-inventor of the iPhone, and founder and former CEO of Nest. For more information, visit www.rohinni.com.

