Adnami strengthens management team with senior hires as it continues expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following massive growth and a recent seven-figure sum of investment, the Danish-based tech company Adnami, which specialises in programmatic, high-impact advertising solutions, has strengthened its management team with the hire of Carl Söderblom as VP Operations and Business Development and Thomas Bue Schultz as CTO.
Thomas will lead the technical team and ensure Adnami remains commercially and technically ahead of the curve with its products, while Carl will be responsible for defining and streamlining processes and taking a strategic role in executing on the company’s significant international growth plans.
Thomas comments: “I am excited to join Adnami as it scales its business, and can’t wait to support its development and product management departments at this critical time on its journey.”
Carl adds: “I see huge potential in the strong and knowledgeable team that we have at Adnami, as well as our attractive and innovative formats. My goal is to make sure we have the right structure, team and foundation in place ready to take on the planned growth our great concept deserves!”
Carl joins from world-leading outstream provider Teads. Prior to this, he spent more than ten years at Mediaplanet, where he was UK MD for 3.5 years after launching the company’s Prague office. He later moved on to become the Global GM where he oversaw 350 employees and 15 sales offices across Europe and North America.
Meanwhile, Thomas joins from cVation where he spent the last seven years building unique technical solutions for airports and the aviation industry as VP of Software Development.
Simon Kvist Gaulshøj, CEO of Adnami comments: “Carl is an entrepreneurial business leader with over ten years’ international management, sales and marketing experience. His knowledge of building teams and current ad market trends is second to none.
“And Thomas’ technical expertise, having spent over two decades building software solutions for a range of different companies, will help us to optimise our high-impact formats in order for us to maintain our market-leading creativity and impact.”
Launched in 2017, and with offices in Copenhagen and Stockholm, Adnami will expand its programmatic tech solutions for high impact advertising in London, closely followed by other European markets in 2021.
The team will continue to partner with publishers, media companies, agencies and advertisers, with its size expected to triple over the next 12 months. As it launches in some of the biggest advertising markets in Europe, it will offer clients greater value, transparency and control of ad campaigns.
Adnami has grown consistently through the pandemic and clients across all verticals enjoy the benefits of its products and services. Every month, thousands of campaigns run through Adnami’s solution for clients such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung and Red Bull.
For more information: simon@adnami.io
About Adnami:
Adnami's high impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Adnamis’ templated and platform-agnostic approach to high impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns.
