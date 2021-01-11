REGISTER TODAY: Advanced Manufacturing Stakeholder Workshops

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) will hold a series of workshops and roundtables on research and technologies with the potential to improve energy efficiency, material productivity, and competitiveness for U.S. manufacturers.

These events will provide opportunities for industry stakeholders, National Laboratory experts, and academia to discuss current and emerging challenges and opportunities in manufacturing.

New workshops will be released on a rolling basis. Visit the AMO website for up-to-date information on upcoming workshop topics and registration details.

UPCOMING – Virtual Workshop Series on Semiconductor Research and Development (R&D) Workshop 1 - Integrated Sensor Systems January 25-26, 2021

Join AMO experts for a series of technical semiconductor workshops designed to solicit feedback from a wide range of stakeholders on their most pressing challenges and opportunities, including the needs of potential users of integrated sensor systems and the researchers developing new sensors.

The first workshop, held from January 25-26, 2021, will focus on R&D challenges around integrated sensor systems with an emphasis on manufacturing applications.

The workshop will feature discussions on:

Industry Needs , including: Facility owners and operators System developers and integrators Sensor equipment developers

Technology Opportu nities and Challenges , featuring presentations and breakout sessions on the following topics: Sensing platforms and materials Energy source and power conditioning Digital and analog circuits and communication Monolithic and hybrid sensor system integration

For more information, and to view the workshop objectives, technical topics, and agenda, visit the event website.