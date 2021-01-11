EDRM Announces eDiscovery Advisory as Newest Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery eDiscovery Advisory

We’re excited to partner with EDRM to introduce our information governance, eDiscovery and compliance solutions into its partner network.” — Jason Velasco, founder and advisor, eDiscovery Advisory

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce eDiscovery Advisory, a global consulting practice that architects and implements eDiscovery and information governance solutions for corporations, law firms and government organizations, as its newest partner.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners such as eDiscovery Advisory are the ability to connect and network via events, share their service and product offerings, and enhance brand awareness to a global community comprising the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

Members of the eDiscovery Advisory team will also contribute to EDRM projects such as the Data Mapping Project. The Data Mapping Project is designed to document community standards around the creation of a comprehensive inventory of an organization’s data.

“Jason Velasco and his team bring a deep bench to guide clients across the full spectrum of the EDRM,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Their emphasis on interoperability and exploiting the increased capabilities of market-leading platforms like M365 provide a firm foundation for their clients and partners to succeed while at the same time, save money.”

This partnership provides eDiscovery Advisory access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries spanning six continents.

“We’re excited to partner with EDRM to introduce our information governance, eDiscovery and compliance solutions into its partner network. We’ve been working with a laser focus helping small and medium-sized corporations optimize their current processes to help reduce risk and increase efficiency, and we believe participating in the EDRM community and the creations of standards is an integral part,” said Jason Velasco, founder and advisor.

Learn more about eDiscovery Advisory’s solutions on March 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST on the global EDRM webinar channel, or visit ediscoveryadvisory.com.

About eDiscovery Advisory

The eDiscovery Advisory Group is a global team of experts and technologists in eDiscovery and Information Governance fields with deep in-house corporate experience. Our expert advisory services and technology approach reduces risk and costs throughout the data lifecycle without the pressure of being sold eDiscovery processing & hosting services. The eDiscovery Advisory Group focuses on personalized solutions leveraging efficient and defensible eDiscovery best practices as well as technology-agnostic solutions for data management, legal hold, legacy data and data privacy. Visit www.ediscoveryadvisory.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

