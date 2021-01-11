Med PPE Canada Inc. Completes Substantial Donation to Alberta K-12 Education System

Med PPE Canada Inc. completes donation of 91,000 KN95 respirators to the Alberta school system for school staff.



Donation will provide 1 KN95 mask to every teacher and school support staff across the province

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Med PPE Canada Inc. (“Med PPE”)- is a personal protective equipment supply company, established in early 2020 to help provide global clients with a reliable source of PPE during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Med PPE is proud to announce, in partnership with the Alberta Ministry of Education, the completion of our donation of 91,000 KN95 respirators, one for every teacher and school support staff in Alberta.

“As the pandemic continues to rage in our community, we felt it vital to distribute this supply of qualified KN95 respirators to help our Teachers and school support staff remain healthy and protected. We extend our gratitude to the Alberta government for their quick action in assisting with the distribution of this donation. Our goal is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta as schools are reopened.” Roger Sykes, President, Med PPE Canada Inc.

“We face extraordinary challenges as Alberta and the world responds to COVID-19. I want to thank Alberta-based Med PPE Canada for their generous donation of KN95 masks to school staff. It’s great to see Alberta businesses working together with government to support our communities during this pandemic. We truly are all in this together.” Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

The Powecom KN95 respirators distributed in this donation have a proven bacterial filtration efficiency of over 98%. This standard offers higher filtration potential than cotton reusable or surgical style disposable masks, similar to the popular N95 mask standard. These products offer 2-way protection, both for the user and those around them. Med PPE Canada maintains a stable supply of KN95 respirators in Alberta in multiple varieties, at a more cost-effective price than N95 alternatives.

As businesses across the province eagerly await the announcement of reopening timelines and procedures, Med PPE Canada stands ready to assist, advise, and supply high quality PPE to owners and operators serious about ensuring customer and worker safety. We are available to consult on best practices and novel technologies pertaining to environmental cleanliness and worker health and have adequate supply to accommodate your needs.

Learn more about Med PPE Canada today by visiting www.medppecan.com

Name of Press Contact: David Howe

Phone: 780-289-8683

Email: david@MedPPECan.com