Biotricity Announces New Solution for Personal Heart Management with Bioheart

/EIN News/ -- Bioheart comfortably and continuously monitors daily activities and provides advanced heart performance data in a user-friendly format

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES – Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the upcoming release of Bioheart, a personal heart monitor. Designed for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease, Bioheart continuously monitors daily activities, and provides critical information on the user’s heart performance, empowering patients to understand better and manage their heart conditions.

Bioheart availability is targeted for Q3 2021. Biotricity will showcase Bioheart at Pepcom’s Digital Experience during CES 2021 on January 11, 2021. For an advance look at Bioheart, watch this video.

Bioheart is a natural extension to Biotricity’s cardiac diagnostic offering. Today, there is no solution for personal lifestyle management in cardiac diagnostics. Bioheart will fill this gap while enhancing awareness for patients so they can visit their physician and receive a proper diagnosis.

“Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the US. Millions of cardiac patients are living with cardiac disease with no insight into their condition,” said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, founder & CEO, Biotricity Inc. “Bioheart will help cardiac patients to take control of their condition and improve their quality of life.”

Key features of Bioheart include:

Dry Lead Technology – Bioheart is one of the only wearable devices that continuously collects ECG (heart) data through dry lead electrodes.

Provides Critical Information – Bioheart monitors heart health, respiration, physical activity, and calorie burn in a user-friendly format.

Ergonomic Design – Bioheart is designed to maximize patient comfort during regular day-to-day activities through its adjustable chest band.

Three-Channel Recording – Bioheart is one of the only consumer wearable that can provide continuous three-channel recording of ECG data. All other known consumer devices are one-channel and lack continuous recording capability.

Extended Battery Life – The device can be worn continuously for 48 hours before requiring a one-hour charge, enabling long term continuous data collection.

Complementing Data – Individuals can gain further insights by sharing their Bioheart data with health care professionals for lifestyle management.

Proven Technology – Bioheart uses the same core ECG technology used in the FDA-cleared Bioflux to diagnose patients.



“We are very excited about the addition of the Bioheart personal heart monitor to our product portfolio and believe it will complement our existing and future product offerings.”, added Dr. Waqaas Al Siddiq.

Bioheart is a personal lifestyle solution for individuals to purchase directly. Bioheart retails for $199 and can be pre-ordered at www.bioheart.com.

About Biotricity, Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity’s unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

