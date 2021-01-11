Seer and Bruker Sign Commercial Agreement to Expand Market for Unbiased, Deep Proteomics

Joint offering of Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite with Bruker’s high-performance timsTOF™ Pro mass spectrometer provides a complete proteomics solution to simplify customer adoption

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, announced today that they have signed a non-exclusive commercial agreement with Bruker Corporation, one of the world’s leading analytical instrumentation companies. This agreement will enable Seer to market the timsTOF Pro mass spectrometer system together with its Proteograph Product Suite. The combined product offering provides customers with a complete and scalable workflow for unbiased, deep, rapid and large-scale proteomics - making proteomics more accessible to a broader range of customers, including those interested in adding proteomics to their genomics and multi-omics studies.



The Proteograph Product Suite comprises Seer’s proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, an automation instrument, and software that enables proteomics studies with an unprecedented combination of speed, scale, and depth and breadth of data. It is designed to be efficient, easy-to-use, and to accurately survey thousands of proteins with precision. The Bruker timsTOF Pro mass spectrometer combines trapped ion mobility (TIMS) with ultra-high resolution QTOF technology to enable unbiased high-throughput proteomics. The combined solution of the Proteograph and the timsTOF Pro positions customers across a range of applications and markets to expand or add unbiased, deep and rapid proteomics at scale to their research with confidence.

“Our partnership with Bruker will allow us to build an ecosystem of more integrated workflows that address the needs of existing and emerging customers, for a more complete solution around unbiased, deep proteomics and proteogenomics,” said Omead Ostadan, President and Chief Operating Officer for Seer. “The combination of the Proteograph and timsTOF Pro mass spec will enable customers to significantly enhance the speed and depth of insights from their experiments at the scale needed to properly power multi-omics studies. In doing so, we believe that we are meeting a critical unmet need, accelerating adoption of unbiased and deep proteomics workflows across a range of existing and emerging applications and markets.”

"We are excited to partner with Seer to advance unbiased, deep proteomics at scale, leveraging unique and innovative features of our timsTOF Pro to enable high-throughput, translational studies requiring depth of coverage and label-free quantitation,” said Dr. Rohan Thakur, Bruker Daltonics EVP of Life-Science Mass Spectrometry. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing high-performance, high-value bioanalytical solutions to our customers for their breakthrough discoveries."

Bruker and Seer will continue to collaborate to develop additional unique solutions that empower customers to scale their proteomics studies further and enhance insights they can garner from the proteome.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. Seer is developing its Proteograph Product Suite, which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures.

For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s ability to successfully execute the development and commercialization of its Proteograph; Seer’s ability to implement its strategic plans for its business and its Proteograph; Seer’s ability to expand life sciences markets through the use of its technology; the demand for Seer’s Proteograph, and the combined solution offered by the commercial agreement, from its target customers and in general. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

