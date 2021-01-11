Gentex Announces Partnership With Simplenight to Expand Its Connected Car Offering

/EIN News/ -- ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) announced today that it is partnering with Simplenight to provide drivers and vehicle occupants with access to enhanced mobile capability for booking personalized entertainment and lifestyle experiences in addition to everyday purchases.



Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It is best known for suppling nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

Simplenight delivers a customizable and robust platform that enables brands globally to offer real-time bookability across multiple categories such as dining, accommodations, attractions, events, gas, parking, shopping and more. The platform is unique in that it is designed to seamlessly integrate into automaker infotainment and navigation systems, as well as mobile applications and voice assistants.

Gentex plans to integrate Simplenight into its current and future connected vehicle technologies, including HomeLink, the automotive industry’s leading car-to-home automation system. HomeLink consists of vehicle-integrated buttons that can be programmed to operate a myriad of home automation devices. Gentex is currently integrating Simplenight into its HomeLink Connect app, which helps users program their HomeLink buttons and control cloud-based devices from their vehicles.

“The Simplenight platform is the perfect complement to our growing list of V2I and transactional vehicle features,” said Neil Boehm, Gentex’s chief technology officer. “Mobile commerce platforms are executing billions of transactions annually, which will only increase in the coming rideshare and autonomous age. Our goal is to work with Simplenight on creative ways to help our automaker customers offer a one-stop shopping, connected-car experience.”

“Gentex’s vision greatly aligns with ours,” said Simplenight Founder and CEO Mark Halberstein. “By working together, our technology solutions for automakers build customer loyalty, increase engagement, and grow revenue via our transactional models.”

About Simplenight

Simplenight is a global technology company building innovative enterprise solutions including customizable bookability, cloud-based distribution, dynamic packaging and merchandising. Simplenight delivers ancillary revenue and increased customer loyalty for its partners.

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

